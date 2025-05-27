Restoring Trust in Carbon Markets; GenAI Roundup; and Pharma Private Equity Deals Down

Energy Transition & Sustainability

In the latest episode of the “Energy Evolution” podcast, host Eklavya Gupte spoke with Daniel Klier, CEO of carbon markets consultancy South Pole. As the industry faces a credibility crisis, Klier shared insights on the initiatives being undertaken by the voluntary carbon market to restore trust and build a more resilient ecosystem.

Klier also discussed the overhaul of South Pole’s senior leadership team and how the company has adapted its strategy to emphasize compliance markets and Article 6 of the Paris Agreement on climate change.