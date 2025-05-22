S&P 500 Faces Tariff Uncertainty; Russia Targets EU Carbon Policies; and AI and Storage

Economy

Following President Donald Trump's April 2 announcement of tariffs affecting nearly all US trading partners, the S&P 500 declined to its lowest point since November 2023. On April 7, the index's daily forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio dropped to just over 19, indicating a sharp decrease in stock prices.

This decline marked a notable contrast to late January, when the P/E ratio surged to its highest level since April 2021, indicating that stocks were perceived as increasingly overvalued as the index hit record highs. Although the forward P/E ratio has rebounded to the levels of early March, questions remain about whether the current valuation, which is still considerably above pre-pandemic figures, is justified.