Sustainability Strategies; IT Roundup; and US Trade Representative’s Office Port Fee Requests

Energy Transition & Sustainability

Amid geopolitical volatility and policy uncertainty, stakeholders are using the term “back to basics” to describe their approach to sustainability. In this episode of the “All Things Sustainable” podcast, hear interviews with three speakers from the annual S&P Global Sustainable1 Summit.

Hosts Lindsey Hall and Esther Whieldon sat down with Jessica Fries, executive chair of Accounting for Sustainability; Min Guan, head of systems insights at the Energy Transitions Commission; and Alex Grants, UK country manager for Equinor, to discuss how businesses are navigating this environment.