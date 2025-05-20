Vietnam’s Tariff Concerns; AI Chip Smuggling; and the US Standard of Living

Global Trade

Southeast Asia became an area of key interest amid escalating geopolitical tensions after the US announced tariffs on April 2. Since the initial wave of tariffs on China in 2018, Southeast Asia has increasingly become a hub for Chinese exports to the US. However the proposed tariffs, which could range from 10% to 49% if enacted, have raised alarms regarding potential supply chain disruptions and a trend toward reshoring manufacturing to regions with lower tariffs.

The current 90-day pause in tariff implementation provides an opportunity for negotiation, and China's efforts to strengthen regional alliances may influence developments. The recent agreement between the US and China, which temporarily reduces tariffs to 10% from 125%, offers hope that Southeast Asia could see a similar easing of trade tensions.