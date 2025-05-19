Global Credit Conditions Update; US House Discusses AI; and Tariffs Weigh on Private Equity Firms

Economy

On May 14, the US and China announced a significant reduction in bilateral tariffs, along with a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs. This development improves the macroeconomic outlook by decreasing policy uncertainty, boosting asset prices and reopening markets, according to S&P Global Ratings Chief Economic Paul Gruenwald.

Despite this, S&P Global Ratings has not yet revised its growth forecasts due to ongoing unpredictability in policy developments, particularly from the US, and an upcoming quarterly forecasting round. While the global trade environment is anticipated to continue influencing credit conditions and the overall rating outlook, tail risks have eased. The effects of these changes are expected to vary significantly across sectors and countries, indicating a complex and uneven recovery landscape.