US Inflation Dips; Environmental Permitting Limiting AI Growth; and Financing Clean Energy

Economy

The US consumer price index, a key indicator of inflation, is rising at its slowest pace in over four years, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3% reported for April. This marks the third consecutive month of declining inflation and represents the smallest increase since February 2021. Core consumer price inflation, which excludes the more volatile categories of energy and food, increased 2.8% year over year, remaining relatively stable compared to the previous month.

Despite this slowdown, economists warned that consumers may soon feel the effects of President Donald Trump’s tariffs. While factors such as cheaper oil and a significant drop in grocery prices have contributed to the cooling of inflation in April, other costs, particularly in housing and services, continue to rise. Some of the pricing relief observed may be attributed to retailers clearing out inventory before the tariffs take effect, suggesting that the current data may not indicate a significant turning point for the US economy.