Transitioning to a Low-Carbon Economy; China’s Datacenters; and Fed Balancing Tariffs

Energy Transition & Sustainability

The transition to a low-carbon economy will require significant investment in all types of energy infrastructure, including wind, solar and nuclear facilities, electricity grids, and electric vehicle charging stations. In this episode of the “All Things Sustainable” podcast, we hear from Danny Alexander, chief executive of HSBC’s infrastructure finance and sustainability unit.

Alexander was the keynote speaker at S&P Global Sustainable1’s recent annual summit in London. Podcast hosts Lindsey Hall and Esther Whieldon sat down with the executive on the sidelines of the event to hear how HSBC, one of the world’s largest banks, approaches financing for energy infrastructure.