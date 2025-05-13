Oil Market Shake-Up; US Northeast Energy Shift; and Metaverse Digest

Global Trade

Guyana's latest crude stream is due to reach the market in the third quarter, adding 250,000 b/d to the South American country's production capacity. Guyana’s output has climbed rapidly since its Liza-grade crude debuted in late 2019. This time, however, the new Yellowtail development will bring more light sweet crude to the market, competing with exports from Argentina and the US.

