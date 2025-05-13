Oil Market Shake-Up; US Northeast Energy Shift; and Metaverse Digest

S&P Global Offerings
Daily Update — May 13, 2025
Today is Tuesday, May 13, 2025, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Global Trade
Guyana's latest crude stream is due to reach the market in the third quarter, adding 250,000 b/d to the South American country's production capacity. Guyana’s output has climbed rapidly since its Liza-grade crude debuted in late 2019. This time, however, the new Yellowtail development will bring more light sweet crude to the market, competing with exports from Argentina and the US.
Join Jeff Mower, director of Americas Oil News for Platts, a part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, as he discusses this development’s impact on global oil markets with crude price editor Jada Johnson and head of Latin America fuels and refining research and strategy Felipe Perez.
Learn more with S&P Global Commodity Insights’ crude oil market insights.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
The recent executive order temporarily halting US offshore wind development creates uncertainty for the industry and could jeopardize the ambitious renewable portfolio standard goals of some states in the Northeast.
With high offshore wind speeds, many states in the region have mandated the procurement of offshore wind generation. Halting offshore wind development will compel states in the PJM Interconnection, ISO New England and the New York ISO to use other energy sources, including solar, storage and gas.
Artificial Intelligence
Infinite Reality is improving its metaverse capabilities to help enterprises reach new customers through established brands. NVIDIA is a key player in the industrial metaverse, leveraging partnerships and the adoption of technologies such as Omniverse and OpenUSD. Meanwhile, Niantic is concentrating on geospatial data capture and the infrastructure needed for data layers in enterprise and industrial contexts. Deloitte is utilizing similar virtual-world simulations integrated with AI and real-time data, despite not explicitly referring to it as the metaverse.
As the metaverse continues evolving, powered by AI, stakeholders in industrial and enterprise sectors must adapt to capitalize on emerging opportunities.