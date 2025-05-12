Biofuels in Flux; Big Tech Earnings; and Stalling Solar Additions

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Daily Update — May 12, 2025
Today is Monday, May 12, 2025, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Global Trade
The US biofuels industry began 2025 facing significant policy uncertainty, despite producing record volumes of ethanol, renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in 2024. Biofuels expert Corey Lavinsky joins “EnergyCents” hosts Hill Vaden and Sam Humphreys to discuss the state of US biofuels and the implications of evolving federal policies on developers and their projects.
Learn more with S&P Global Commodity Insights’ Biofuels Information Services.
Artificial Intelligence
Mega-cap tech companies are expected to report mixed results related to their core businesses and provide varied guidance this earnings season. Management commentary on outlooks will be key, particularly in light of the effect that tariffs may have on tech companies’ operations. A significant concern is whether cloud service providers will maintain their substantial capital expenditure growth in fiscal 2025, as this will influence their ability to scale and innovate.
There has also been a surge in investment in technology infrastructure to support generative AI. This trend, which gained traction over the past year, is anticipated to continue. However, while operating expense growth projections have diminished, the accelerated pace of AI-related capex has raised alarms.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
SolarPower Europe expects global solar photovoltaic installations to slow in 2025 and stagnate in 2026 due to mixed policy signals and geopolitical instability. In 2025, global solar PV additions are projected to grow 10% year over year to 655 GW, down from 33% year-over-year growth in 2024. Stagnation is expected in 2026, with additions reaching only 665 GW.
Growth is then anticipated to resume to 2029, with annual increases of 10% to 14%. However, the forecast for installations during 2026–2028 was revised down to 2.27 TW from 2.34 TW. The slowdown in 2026 is attributed to a new renewable power pricing mechanism in China that may delay investment decisions, potential impacts from rising import tariffs and international trade tensions.