Biofuels in Flux; Big Tech Earnings; and Stalling Solar Additions

Artificial Intelligence

Mega-cap tech companies are expected to report mixed results related to their core businesses and provide varied guidance this earnings season. Management commentary on outlooks will be key, particularly in light of the effect that tariffs may have on tech companies’ operations. A significant concern is whether cloud service providers will maintain their substantial capital expenditure growth in fiscal 2025, as this will influence their ability to scale and innovate.

There has also been a surge in investment in technology infrastructure to support generative AI. This trend, which gained traction over the past year, is anticipated to continue. However, while operating expense growth projections have diminished, the accelerated pace of AI-related capex has raised alarms.