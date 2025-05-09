Equal Weight Performance; Shippers in the Red Sea; and Renewables for Energy Security

Global Trade

Major shipping companies are exercising caution in resuming transits through the Red Sea while awaiting the outcome of a ceasefire announced May 6 and its potential to end Houthi attacks. This ceasefire involves an agreement between the US and relevant authorities in Yemen to halt mutual attacks, including those on US vessels in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait. The agreement aims to protect "freedom of navigation" and ensure the uninterrupted flow of international commercial shipping, the Oman News Agency reported.

In light of these developments, industry group BIMCO advised shipowners to continue their current risk management measures while they assess the situation. Container shipping companies such as Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd are also taking a wait-and-see approach. Maersk refrained from commenting on its plans until after its May 8 earnings report, while Hapag-Lloyd said it needs to continue monitoring the security situation before deciding to return to the Red Sea.