US Jobs Stay Strong; Tariffs in the Pipeline; and Sustainability in Chemicals

Economy

The US labor market has shown resilience, with an increase of 575,000 jobs in the first four months of the year and an unemployment rate that has remained steady at just above 4%. In April the country added 177,000 jobs, maintaining the unemployment rate at 4.2%, where it has been for nearly a year, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. However economists cautioned that this stability may be misleading, viewing the job data as a precursor to more challenging conditions, particularly as the Trump administration seeks to reduce the federal workforce and companies begin to slow or halt hiring in response to tariffs.



As businesses adapt to the implications of tariffs, economists foresee a shift from job growth to job losses, marking the first decline since December 2020. There is also expected to be a rise in unemployment and in the number of Americans struggling to find work.