Recycled Battery Materials; Utilities Adopting AI; and Auto Tariffs Update

Energy Transition & Sustainability

Global electric vehicle adoption is increasing the demand for recycled battery raw materials. While the recent slowdown in the growth of EV sales and an oversupply of battery metals have weighed on battery recycling in some regions, the recognition of black mass — the mixture of material recovered from the recycling of lithium-ion batteries — as a sustainable source of critical raw materials has cemented its strategic importance in the eyes of global policymakers.

In this episode of the “Commodities Focus” podcast, S&P Global Commodity Insights experts explore the trends, challenges and opportunities in the battery recycling and black mass markets.