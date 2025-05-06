Global Economic Update; US Green Hydrogen Uncertainties; and RSA Conference

Economy

The recent shift in US trade policy has created significant turmoil in markets and raised concerns about a potential global economic slowdown, prompting S&P Global Ratings to update its macroeconomic outlook. The increase in US import tariffs, along with retaliatory measures from trading partners and ongoing market fluctuations, has shaken market confidence and pricing, with the real economy expected to feel the effects, though the extent remains uncertain.

S&P Global Ratings revised its GDP growth forecasts downward for most countries while raising inflation expectations for the US. While a notable slowdown in growth is anticipated, a recession in the US is not expected at this time. However, risks to the baseline outlook are skewed to the downside, particularly regarding the potential for a more significant spillover effect from the tariff shock into the real economy, leaving the long-term dynamics of the global economy uncertain.