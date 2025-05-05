US Hiring Slowdown; Tariff Impact on Asian Ports; and Climate Tech Complications

S&P Global Offerings
Daily Update — May 5, 2025
Today is Monday, May 5, 2025, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Economy
US labor demand is experiencing a slowdown, with job openings falling about 11% year over year. As of March, there were about 7.19 million US job openings; that marks a decrease of 288,000 from the previous month and 901,000 from a year ago, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. Economists suggest, though, that the situation is not alarming yet. Augustine Faucher, chief economist at The PNC Financial Services Group, said the job market appears to be normalizing after the COVID-19 pandemic rather than facing a downturn due to policy changes.
Job market dynamics have shifted since 2022, when businesses increased hiring as workers sought better-paying positions, leading to higher quit rates. Labor demand has since stabilized and fewer workers are leaving their jobs, Faucher said.
Global Trade
Asian ports, especially those in China, are facing unprecedented throughput challenges, primarily due to the latest round of US tariffs and ongoing volume volatility. If the current tariff levels on goods from China persist, a significant and prolonged decline in shipping volumes on China-US routes is likely. This would disrupt port operations and necessitate rerouting goods through alternative countries, such as those in Southeast Asia, provided that no additional tariffs are introduced.
This shift may temporarily increase volumes for intra-Asia routes as Southeast Asian manufacturers ramp up production to meet US demand during a 90-day tariff pause, but it will not offset losses on China-US routes. Despite these challenges, analyses indicate that rated Asian port operators have adequate financial resilience to manage throughput declines expected in 2025.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
For this episode of “Energy Evolution,” host Taylor Kuykendall moderated a panel discussion at the Tom Tom Festival in Charlottesville, Virginia, on how to fund solutions to climate change.
The panelists highlighted the challenges faced by climate tech companies in securing funding, particularly in a volatile political and economic landscape. Their conversation delved into the complexities of measuring climate impact, the importance of transparency in forecasting and the need for businesses to effectively communicate their value propositions to investors and the public.