US Hiring Slowdown; Tariff Impact on Asian Ports; and Climate Tech Complications

Economy

US labor demand is experiencing a slowdown, with job openings falling about 11% year over year. As of March, there were about 7.19 million US job openings; that marks a decrease of 288,000 from the previous month and 901,000 from a year ago, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. Economists suggest, though, that the situation is not alarming yet. Augustine Faucher, chief economist at The PNC Financial Services Group, said the job market appears to be normalizing after the COVID-19 pandemic rather than facing a downturn due to policy changes.

Job market dynamics have shifted since 2022, when businesses increased hiring as workers sought better-paying positions, leading to higher quit rates. Labor demand has since stabilized and fewer workers are leaving their jobs, Faucher said.