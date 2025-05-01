Measuring Municipal Bonds; Pakistan’s Oil Plan Amid US Tariffs; and Mining for the Energy Transition

Global Trade

Pakistan is attempting to import crude oil from the US as part of its strategy to negotiate softer tariffs following President Donald Trump’s 90-day tariff pause. The tariffs, which stand at 29% for Pakistan, have prompted the country to explore diplomatic avenues to maintain a healthy bilateral trade relationship with Washington. Cnergyico, Pakistan's top refinery, expressed its interest in importing light sweet US crude grades because of their compatibility with the company’s existing feedstock configuration, which primarily processes light-end Saudi crude.

Cnergyico Vice Chairman Usama Qureshi underscored the logistical benefits of using larger tankers, such as Aframax and Suezmax, to lower freight costs per metric ton. Qureshi noted that incorporating light sweet US crude into the company’s feedstock mix would significantly boost the production of gasoline and middle distillate motor fuels, which are in short supply in Pakistan.