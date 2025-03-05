S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion
Daily Update — March 5, 2025
Today is Wednesday, March 5, 2025, and here’s your curated selection of essential intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
Several external factors are reshaping the energy industry. Seventy countries — representing more than half the world’s population — held national elections in 2024, and many new governments are changing energy and climate priorities. The rapid expansion of AI has created a push for datacenter development, leading to high electricity demand and the exploration of low-emission sources, including nuclear power. Our latest Look Forward report explores how these and other factors are affecting the energy transition.
To learn more about the future of global energy markets, register for CERAWeek.
Artificial Intelligence
US datacenters — experiencing increased demand due to the rapid growth of generative AI — are expected to double their annual energy consumption by 2030. Generative requests can consume up to 30 times more energy than traditional AI tasks. Hyperscale datacenters, often operated by large technology companies, are trying to balance the increased power demands with net-zero targets set before the GenAI boom. Some companies are turning to AI to develop solutions.
To learn more about how US datacenters are looking to power the growth of GenAI, register for S&P Global Market Intelligence’s upcoming webinar, “An AI-fueled resurgence story-US datacenters and nuclear energy outlook.”
Private Markets
Liz Campbell, chief investment officer of Portfolio Advisors, joined the latest episode of “Private Markets 360” to discuss strategies for success in middle-market investing. Campbell emphasized the importance of fundraising discipline and the evolving landscape of real estate investments, highlighting niche areas that are gaining traction.
Content Type