Energy Transition & Sustainability

Several external factors are reshaping the energy industry. Seventy countries — representing more than half the world’s population — held national elections in 2024, and many new governments are changing energy and climate priorities. The rapid expansion of AI has created a push for datacenter development, leading to high electricity demand and the exploration of low-emission sources, including nuclear power. Our latest Look Forward report explores how these and other factors are affecting the energy transition.

