Daily Update — March 4, 2025
Today is Tuesday, March 4, 2025, and here’s your curated selection of essential intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
In the latest episode of “Energy Evolution,” Eklavya Gupte and Rosemary Griffin examine the often-overlooked environmental ramifications of military conflicts as we mark the third anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine war. Lennard de Klerk, who has studied the climate impact of this war, also provides insights into how warfare, fuel consumption, forest fires, attacks on energy infrastructure and the estimated costs of rebuilding Ukraine have led to a surge in greenhouse gas emissions. As concerns around the climate costs of war have intensified, there have been wider calls for military emissions to be calculated and included in international reporting.
Artificial Intelligence
US corporations are making significant strides in clean energy, purchasing nearly 48 GW in the 12 months to February. The boom is largely due to the increased demand for AI datacenters, and companies are looking to secure renewable energy sources to power their operations sustainably. About 92% of the clean energy additions were purchased by companies in the technology and web services sector. Solar energy is the favored form of clean energy purchased by corporations, making up nearly 50% of the tracked overall corporate-tied US clean energy capacity.
To learn more about how the growth of AI is affecting US datacenters, register for S&P Global Market Intelligence’s upcoming webinar, “An AI-fueled resurgence story-US datacenters and nuclear energy outlook.”
Private Markets
Global private equity and venture capital investments in the consumer sector have continued growing this year, following a significant upswing in 2024. Much of the growth is attributed to an improved economic outlook, including strong consumer spending and US job market performance. While consumer businesses are often difficult to invest in, due in part to rapid changes in consumer preferences and supply chain challenges, many investors are seeing more opportunities to adjust their portfolio to match trends while minimizing risk.
Learn more about S&P Global Market Intelligence’s Private Debt Solution, which enables credit managers and direct lenders to streamline workflows and enhance performance.
