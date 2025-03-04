Artificial Intelligence

US corporations are making significant strides in clean energy, purchasing nearly 48 GW in the 12 months to February. The boom is largely due to the increased demand for AI datacenters, and companies are looking to secure renewable energy sources to power their operations sustainably. About 92% of the clean energy additions were purchased by companies in the technology and web services sector. Solar energy is the favored form of clean energy purchased by corporations, making up nearly 50% of the tracked overall corporate-tied US clean energy capacity.

