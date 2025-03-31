Hydrogen Opportunities; Chicken Meat Trade War Prospects; and 2025 Private Equity Outlook

Energy Transition & Sustainability

The US Energy Department is exploring the potential of underground hydrogen deposits that could be "stimulated" on demand with the right catalyst. Doug Wicks, a program director at the DOE's Advanced Research Projects Agency, noted that hydrogen can be produced through the reaction of iron and water. With abundant iron resources within 5 kilometers underground, Wicks estimates that the US could generate up to 176 trillion tons of hydrogen gas.

Currently, hydrogen production in the US primarily relies on natural gas, but federal incentives for clean hydrogen and carbon capture technologies are gradually shifting the industry toward more sustainable practices. Policymakers are promoting hydrogen as a cleaner alternative for the transportation and energy sectors, although it remains less economically viable than fossil fuels.

