Hydrogen Opportunities; Chicken Meat Trade War Prospects; and 2025 Private Equity Outlook

Daily Update — March 29, 2025
Today is Monday, March 31, 2025, and here’s your curated selection of essential intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
The US Energy Department is exploring the potential of underground hydrogen deposits that could be "stimulated" on demand with the right catalyst. Doug Wicks, a program director at the DOE's Advanced Research Projects Agency, noted that hydrogen can be produced through the reaction of iron and water. With abundant iron resources within 5 kilometers underground, Wicks estimates that the US could generate up to 176 trillion tons of hydrogen gas.
Currently, hydrogen production in the US primarily relies on natural gas, but federal incentives for clean hydrogen and carbon capture technologies are gradually shifting the industry toward more sustainable practices. Policymakers are promoting hydrogen as a cleaner alternative for the transportation and energy sectors, although it remains less economically viable than fossil fuels.
Explore Platts Hydrogen Daily to learn about key global hydrogen price assessments and market news. Platts is a part of S&P Global Commodity Insights.
Global Trade
US chicken meat exporters have been considering the effects of a trade war on their industry. Mexico is their largest customer and Brazil is their largest competitor. However, US exporters, which supply fresh, brown chicken meat to Mexico, are quietly confident of their ability to hold on to that market.
William Bland, S&P Global Commodity Insights’ Europe, Middle East and Africa manager of price reporting for agriculture and food, spoke with US poultry analyst Kelly Seier and price reporters Luke Lundgren and Beatriz Baltieri about how the market is planning for 2025.
Animal protein connects global trade as one of the main price drivers for the agriculture and food markets. Explore S&P Global Commodity Insights’ new and expanded protein coverage, providing complete transparency in the supply chain — from crops to animal feed.
Private Markets
The outlook for private equity and venture capital deal activity and fundraising is improving, but private markets participants are cautious about the macroeconomic environment, according to the S&P Global Market Intelligence’s “2025 Private Equity and Venture Capital Outlook”.
The annual report summarizes findings from a survey of global private equity, venture capital and limited partner professionals on the issues facing fund managers and investors. This year’s survey captures insights shared by dozens of respondents between November 2024 and January 2025. The findings are a barometer of private market sentiment on a range of topics, from current deal dynamics to the role of AI in future investment decisions.