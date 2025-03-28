Nuclear Net-zero; Copper Trade Flows; and Private Equity Investments in Cybersecurity

S&P Global Offerings
Daily Update — March 28, 2025
Today is Friday, March 28, 2025, and here’s your curated selection of essential intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) Chairman and CEO Christopher J. Wiernicki recently emphasized that the maritime industry cannot achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 without the integration of new nuclear technology. The CEO said the industry is in the early phases of transformative changes associated with the fifth industrial revolution, which focuses on decarbonization and digitalization. Wiernicki highlighted the need for 70% zero-carbon fuels, necessitating a tenfold increase in the current production of renewable energy, and 30% carbon-neutral fuels, requiring a hundredfold increase in carbon capture technologies. Wiernicki pointed out that new nuclear technology, particularly smaller reactors generating between 50 MW and 600 MW, will be crucial in meeting these ambitious targets.
Wiernicki also discussed the pressures shipping companies face to reduce emissions, noting the International Maritime Organization's decarbonization goals and the European Union's inclusion of shipping in its Emissions Trading System. The executive stressed the need for the International Maritime Organization to play a central role in facilitating the midterm transition toward alternative fuels such as methanol, ammonia and hydrogen while addressing the significant cost disparities between fossil and alternative fuels.
Explore our net-zero solutions from S&P Global Sustainable1.
Global Trade
Copper smelter margins have faced noticeable pressure in recent months as copper concentrate treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) plunged on tight supply. Does this mean more production cuts are coming? Meanwhile, primary copper prices, premiums and even byproduct sulfuric acid charges have been rising. Can these offer enough relief to smelters amid record-low TC/RCs?
In this podcast, Mok Yuen Cheng, S&P Global Commodity Insights’ Asia nonferrous metals senior manager of price reporting, is joined by Asia nonferrous metals senior price reporter Han Lu, minerals and fertilizer associate price reporter Ong Jia Lun and metals market news specialist Lucy Tang to discuss the latest happenings in copper and examine key drivers in the market.
Private Markets
Global private equity and venture capital investments in cybersecurity have surged to $950 million across 21 deals in 2025 so far and are on track to surpass 2024 investment levels. A significant portion of this investment is directed toward identity and access management, a critical segment of cybersecurity. By March 10, the transaction value in this area had already reached about 66% of the total for 2024, highlighting the growing emphasis on solutions that secure enterprise systems and data through effective identity access, authentication and authorization mechanisms.
High valuations in the cybersecurity sector, driven by the long-term commitment of clients and the sector's ability to maintain recurring revenue, continue to attract investment. As cyber threats become more sophisticated and regulatory pressures increase, organizations are prioritizing security solutions. Many businesses made cybersecurity a top spending priority in the fourth quarter of 2024.