Power Demand Growth; GenAI Trends; and US’ Role in Investments

Energy Transition & Sustainability

In 2024, global electricity consumption accelerated significantly, growing 4.3% year over year from 2.5%, the International Energy Agency (IEA) reported. This surge resulted in an annual gain of 1,080 TWh, doubling the average annual increase of the past decade and marking the largest jump outside the post-COVID-19 economic rebound. Factors driving this growth include record global temperatures prompting higher cooling demands, increased industrial consumption, the electrification of transportation, and the expansion of datacenters and AI. Notably, renewable energy sources contributed to about 38% of this new demand, with solar leading the charge.