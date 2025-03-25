EU Carbon Prices Rise; AI and Energy; and Stock Market Slump

Economy

Persistent spending by the US’ wealthiest consumers has contributed to sustained inflation, complicating the Federal Reserve's efforts to manage price increases. However, a recent decline in the equity market, with the S&P 500 dropping over 10% in mid-March from its February peak, may offer a potential solution. Economists suggest that this downturn could significantly impact high-income households as they have an outsized stake in this market. If these households reduce their spending in response to the market slump, it could lead to decreased demand and, consequently, lower inflation, aligning more closely with the Fed's target of a 2% annual increase.

This phenomenon is explained by the "wealth effect," where rising asset values lead consumers to feel more financially secure and, in turn, increase their spending. Recent data indicates that personal expenditures among the top 10% of income earners surged nearly 26% from the third quarter of 2022 to the third quarter of 2024, while spending among the remaining 90% of households rose only 14%. The significant stock market rally, which saw the S&P 500 increase by almost 175% to its February 2025 high from its March 2020 low, also bolstered the confidence of wealthier households, allowing them to spend more freely.