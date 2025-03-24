Energy Transition & Sustainability

During S&P Global’s World Petrochemical Conference last week, industry leaders discussed the future of low-carbon petrochemicals, highlighting the benefits of ethane feedstock and the need for advanced recycling infrastructure. Executives from Chevron Phillips Chemical, ExxonMobil, Braskem and Lummus Technology emphasized on a panel discussion that the clean conversion of feedstocks and exploration of alternative bio-based sources are crucial to reduce the industry's carbon footprint.

The panelists agreed that a successful strategy hinges on sourcing feedstocks that can meet rising demand without incurring excessive energy costs. They noted that customer demand and advancements in technology and policy should drive the exploration of alternative feedstock options. However, challenges remain in transitioning to low-carbon alternatives, including the need for a supportive regulatory environment to secure investments. As global populations and GDPs rise, particularly in developing regions, the demand for plastics is expected to grow, necessitating the diversification of feedstock options and the decarbonization of production processes.