Economy

The spread of tariff actions and their associated uncertainties are heightening the risk of a global economic downturn. Recent data indicates that trade policy-related uncertainty has reached unprecedented levels, contributing to a decline in global growth momentum, as reflected in S&P Global’s Purchasing Managers’ Index. Consequently, the global real GDP growth projection for 2025 was revised down to 2.5%, marking the weakest performance since 2009, excluding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. A slight recovery is anticipated in 2026, with growth expected to reach 2.7%, driven by increased fiscal stimulus in Europe. However, the outlook for both years remains precarious, particularly if there is no significant change in Trump administration policies.

North America had the most notable downward revisions to growth forecasts for 2025 and 2026. Recent indicators from the US suggest a weaker growth trajectory for the first quarter of 2025 than previously estimated, compounded by additional federal layoffs and higher import tariffs. This has led to an upward adjustment in the US consumer price inflation forecast for 2025, prompting expectations that the Federal Reserve will maintain policy rates throughout most of the year. While futures markets anticipate earlier easing from the Fed, this scenario is contingent on more severe economic weaknesses than currently expected.

