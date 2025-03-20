Energy Transition & Sustainability

As S&P Global’s CERAWeek energy conference concluded, Taylor Kuykendall, co-host of the “Energy Evolution” podcast, sat down with S&P Global Commodity Insights Co-President Dave Ernsberger, LNG news reporter Corey Paul and power news reporter Kassia Micek to discuss interesting themes and moments from the event.

With the AI race front and center at CERAWeek, some of the biggest conversations revolved around powering datacenters. And with a new Trump administration, the spotlight shifted to investment and production from decarbonization and clean technology, with a focus on energy policy and geopolitics.

