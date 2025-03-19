Energy Transition & Sustainability

New AI capabilities could improve US grid planning and capacity optimization, Arshad Mansoor, president and CEO of the Electric Power Research Institute, said on the sidelines of S&P Global’s CERAWeek energy conference. Increased flexibility could stave off potential rising power bills for general consumers in light of the country's rapid load growth, Mansoor told “Energy Evolution” host Taylor Kuykendall.

While the US has an abundance of gas and considerable renewables potential, much remains to be done on the accompanying grid expansion, Hunter Armistead, CEO of Pattern Energy, said on this episode.

