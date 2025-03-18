Energy Transition & Sustainability

Extreme weather events are worsening and chronic climate risks are increasing, leading to significant economic repercussions. In 2024, global economic losses due to these climate hazards reached $320 billion, a notable increase from the inflation-adjusted $268 billion recorded in 2023. This rise in losses surpasses the inflation-adjusted averages over the past 10 and 30 years, according to global reinsurer Munich Re, highlighting a troubling trend in the frequency and severity of climate-related incidents.

As extreme weather and chronic climate change escalate, companies and governments may need to allocate more resources to mitigate risks. The implications of physical climate risks extend beyond an entity's direct assets and operations. The interconnectedness of the value chain means that disruptions — whether from commodity shortages, geopolitical tensions or logistical challenges — can have far-reaching effects, impacting downstream sectors reliant on critical goods and services.

