The Capacity Middle East 2025 conference, held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in February, brought together industry leaders to discuss the current state of and projections for the datacenter market in the Middle East and Africa, with a particular focus on Gulf Cooperation Council countries. Key themes included the transformative potential of AI, the necessity for resilient digital infrastructure and the evolving demands of hyperscale cloud providers. The conference underscored a collective ambition to leverage the region's innovation and growth capabilities, emphasizing that the Middle East is becoming increasingly attractive to hyperscalers seeking new revenue streams.

The discussions highlighted the importance of enhanced connectivity, particularly subsea routes, to support the region's digital evolution and AI applications. While significant investments are being made, there are challenges, such as the need for deregulation and a more competitive market. Panelists expressed optimism about the region's potential, particularly in Saudi Arabia, which aims to become a major Gulf Cooperation Council datacenter hub.

