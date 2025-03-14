Artificial Intelligence

The urgency for the US to enhance its AI capabilities could lead to Congress enacting legislation aimed at streamlining the permitting process for energy-related infrastructure, according to speakers at S&P Global’s CERAWeek energy conference. Some panelists emphasized the need for permitting reform, suggesting that the fear of falling behind in AI advancements could catalyze such changes.

Industry experts highlighted that reforming permitting is crucial for increasing domestic energy production to meet the rising electricity demand from datacenters, which are projected to account for up to 12% of national electricity consumption by 2028. Previous bipartisan efforts to pass broad permitting legislation collapsed toward the end of the Biden administration, but there are indications that the Trump administration is focused on expediting the permitting process for energy projects.

