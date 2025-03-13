Energy Transition & Sustainability

In this episode of “Energy Evolution,” host Taylor Kuykendall speaks with Mark Brownstein, leader of energy transition efforts at the Environmental Defense Fund, about environmental and climate priorities related to the energy transition.

They discuss the evolving geopolitical landscape impacting energy policies, the role of market forces in advancing clean energy technologies and private sector adaptation amid changing political support. The conversation also touches on the collaborative effort needed in permitting reform and the critical actions required to ensure the energy transition maintains momentum through 2025 and beyond.

Learn more about transition opportunities with specialist opinions, market outlooks, data insights and strategic forums at the Sustainable1 Summit.