S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion
Daily Update — March 13, 2025
Today is Thursday, March 13, 2025, and here’s your curated selection of essential intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
In this episode of “Energy Evolution,” host Taylor Kuykendall speaks with Mark Brownstein, leader of energy transition efforts at the Environmental Defense Fund, about environmental and climate priorities related to the energy transition.
They discuss the evolving geopolitical landscape impacting energy policies, the role of market forces in advancing clean energy technologies and private sector adaptation amid changing political support. The conversation also touches on the collaborative effort needed in permitting reform and the critical actions required to ensure the energy transition maintains momentum through 2025 and beyond.
Learn more about transition opportunities with specialist opinions, market outlooks, data insights and strategic forums at the Sustainable1 Summit.
Artificial Intelligence
What is powering the latest innovations in thematics? S&P Dow Jones Indices head of thematic indices, Ari Rajendra, and Invesco’s Chris Mellor, head of exchange-traded fund equity product management for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, discuss the rise of thematic investing and how AI and natural language processing technologies are sharpening the tools that track transformative trends.
From AI to clean energy, investors are turning to index-based solutions for cost-efficient, curated access to the megatrends reshaping our world. S&P Dow Jones Indices’ transparent thematic indexes combine advanced technology, access to exclusive datasets and leading analysts’ deep expertise to track long-term, market-altering themes with precision.
Learn more about S&P Dow Jones Indices’ Thematic Index Solutions.
Private Markets
Asia-Pacific-focused private credit fundraising grew slightly year over year in 2024 to $5.89 billion across 33 funds from $5.48 billion across 32 funds. Two Asia-Pacific-focused private credit funds have already raised $120 million in 2025.
The growth of private credit can, in part, be attributed to stricter bank regulations and limited funding sources, in addition to attractive risk-adjusted returns. Some believe that the implementation of Basel III — a global regulatory policy that will enforce higher capital requirements on banks and subsequently reduce lending activities — has also played a part in the rising popularity of private credit and alternative financing for Asia-Pacific companies.
Learn more about Private Credit Solutions from S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Content Type