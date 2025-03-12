S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion
Daily Update — March 12, 2025
Today is Wednesday, March 12, 2025, and here’s your curated selection of essential intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
As part of the new Terra Carta series, the “All Things Sustainable” podcast will interview Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI) member CEOs from around the world and across industries about how they are approaching sustainability challenges and opportunities.
The SMI is a network of over 250 global CEOs across finance and other industries. It facilitates private sector diplomacy with the ambition of making sustainability the driving force of global markets and value creation. S&P Global is a proud SMI member. In this first episode, hear from SMI CEO Jennifer Jordan-Saifi ahead of the organization’s March 10–11 fifth anniversary event in London.
Learn more about transition opportunities with specialist opinions, market outlooks, data insights and strategic forums at the Sustainable1 Summit.
Private Markets
Public-to-private transactions may face challenges due to uncertain macroeconomic conditions in 2025. The global value of private equity- and venture capital-backed take-private deals grew 32% year over year to about $150 billion in 2024. It was the highest annual total recorded in at least five years.
"The risk that I'm hearing people are most concerned about is the volatility in the market and the macroeconomic environment, the sense that people don't know whether there are going to be tariffs applicable to them that will impact their businesses," said Christian Westra, a partner in Ropes & Gray's private equity transactions group.
Economy
February's flash Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) surveys showed a sharp slowdown in US business growth and rising goods prices. The weaker expansion was largely attributed to the uncertainty caused by recent policy initiatives. For example, tariffs were viewed as one of the key reasons behind higher prices in the manufacturing sector. Despite the higher prices, US manufacturers reported accelerating growth in February, marking the largest monthly rise in output in nearly a year.
According to the PMI data, the US was the fastest-growing major developed economy toward the end of 2024 and into January, but its expansion slowed significantly in February. The rate was weaker than that of Japan and the UK, and only marginally above the eurozone.
Monitor the health of global economies and anticipate changing market trends with the Purchasing Managers’ Index.