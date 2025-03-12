Energy Transition & Sustainability

As part of the new Terra Carta series, the “All Things Sustainable” podcast will interview Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI) member CEOs from around the world and across industries about how they are approaching sustainability challenges and opportunities.

The SMI is a network of over 250 global CEOs across finance and other industries. It facilitates private sector diplomacy with the ambition of making sustainability the driving force of global markets and value creation. S&P Global is a proud SMI member. In this first episode, hear from SMI CEO Jennifer Jordan-Saifi ahead of the organization’s March 10–11 fifth anniversary event in London.

Learn more about transition opportunities with specialist opinions, market outlooks, data insights and strategic forums at the Sustainable1 Summit.