Middle East Maritime Risk; AI and Index Methodology; and AES’ Take-Private Deal

Global Trade

Ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, which is the route for 20% of global seaborne oil and gas, face severe difficulties obtaining hull war insurance cover amid escalating war in the Middle East. Following sustained US and Israeli airstrikes beginning Feb. 28, Iranian retaliatory attacks on the infrastructure of its Gulf neighbors and threats to attack ships in the strait have prompted insurers to largely refuse coverage for vessels attempting passage.

Hull war insurance premiums for vessels heading for the Gulf, but not breaching the strait, have quadrupled to 1% of ship value for seven days of cover. All 12 members of the International Group of P&I Clubs — a risk pool that covers 90% of the world’s oceangoing tonnage — have canceled certain war coverage with 72-hour notice. Major carriers are avoiding transit through the strait, causing vessel buildup and forcing searches for alternative ports. Ports themselves face collateral damage risks. Insurers are also monitoring the potential resumption of Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, though alternative routes exist there, unlike for the Strait of Hormuz.