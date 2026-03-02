Matching Electricity with Renewables; AI and Supply Chains; and Private Credit Improvement

Energy Transition & Sustainability

Microsoft has matched 100% of its annual global electricity consumption with renewable energy, contracting 40 gigawatts across 26 countries. Hanna Grene, global go-to-market and innovation leader for the energy and resources industry at Microsoft, joined the “CERAWeek Podcast with Atul Arya” to discuss what this milestone signals for the energy sector as AI demand accelerates.

The conversation explores how AI is driving performance in the power sector, reshaping grid operations, infrastructure development and business processes, highlighting why energy systems are becoming foundational to digital growth and competitiveness.