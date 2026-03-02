Matching Electricity with Renewables; AI and Supply Chains; and Private Credit Improvement

S&P Global Offerings
Daily Update — March 2, 2026
Today is Monday, March 2, 2026, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
Microsoft has matched 100% of its annual global electricity consumption with renewable energy, contracting 40 gigawatts across 26 countries. Hanna Grene, global go-to-market and innovation leader for the energy and resources industry at Microsoft, joined the “CERAWeek Podcast with Atul Arya” to discuss what this milestone signals for the energy sector as AI demand accelerates.
The conversation explores how AI is driving performance in the power sector, reshaping grid operations, infrastructure development and business processes, highlighting why energy systems are becoming foundational to digital growth and competitiveness. As energy, technology and geopolitics increasingly converge, these questions will be central to the dialogue at CERAWeek 2026. Join us March 23–27 in Houston.
Artificial Intelligence
In this next part of our “Next in Tech” series of discussions with CEOs putting AI to work, Francisco Martin-Rayo of Helios discussed the agricultural supply chain with host Eric Hanselman. Helios is leveraging AI to generate insights into the complex dynamics of food production and sourcing at a granular level. AI not only enables more complex analysis, but also allows customized delivery of the results through queryable constructs.
One of the principal shifts accelerating AI is the availability of better data. Helios integrates massive weather data sets with market history and global events to generate forecasts. Data volumes are growing, but there have been significant reductions in the cost per token in their infrastructure. Improving efficiency can expand the depth of analysis and the frequency of forecast updates.
Private Markets
Credit-estimated companies performed well in 2025 in the face of several challenges, and their continued health will depend on how they navigate existing and new hurdles. Recent market volatility, particularly in the software sector, has extended beyond the equity and publicly rated credit markets to private credit portfolios.
Borrowers — especially those vulnerable to accelerating disruption from AI — face heightened scrutiny in 2026 over the robustness of their business models. These concerns are particularly acute in the software sector, which faces structural shifts. The implications are significant, as software and adjacent sectors — including healthcare technology and IT services — represent 20% of credit-estimated companies' total exposure. The financial outlook for many of these companies is uncertain.
