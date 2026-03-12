Steel Decarbonization; Emerging Private Equity Managers; and Marine Insurers Seek Solutions

Energy Transition & Sustainability

The steel sector accounts for 9% of global greenhouse gas emissions, making it one of the most challenging to decarbonize. José Fonrouge, global environmental director at Ternium, joined the “CERAWeek Podcast with Atul Arya” to discuss the realities of reducing emissions in this industry, which produces about 2 billion metric tons of steel annually. The conversation examined structural constraints — from coal dependence and infrastructure gaps to global market dynamics — and outlined pragmatic pathways grounded in recycling, energy efficiency and hydrogen innovation.

