Daily Update: February 21, 2025

S&P Global — 21 February 2025
Start every business day with our analyses of the most pressing developments affecting markets today, alongside a curated selection of our latest and most important insights on the global economy
Large institutional investors continue to steadily increase their allocations to private markets, despite the challenges of this opaque and illiquid asset class. The $1.5 trillion global public credit market had a banner year in 2024, with near-record new issuance readily absorbed. Private equity firms have also been noticeably upbeat on investor calls, even with three long years of declining fundraising. Regardless of the challenges for both private credit and private equity, asset owners require these riskier asset classes to achieve return targets and to raise their risk profile.
Marcie Frost, CEO of the California Public Employees' Retirement System, and Martina Cheung, CEO and president of S&P Global, recently joined S&P Global’s "Leaders" podcast for a wide-ranging discussion. Because Frost manages a defined benefit plan that provides retirement benefits and healthcare for California public employees, private markets were very much on her mind.
“Our board just over a year ago increased the allocations both to private equity and to private debt,” Frost said. “Even though private debt was not at its current allocation target at the time, the board went ahead and increased it by another 3%.”
S&P Global Market Intelligence recently analyzed the top 20 global pension funds with the largest dollar allocation to private equity. This analysis found that the firms had allocated a record $707.60 billion to private equity in the first nine months of 2024. The big allocators preferred large, well-known firms, including Blackstone Inc., Apollo Global Management Inc. and CVC Capital Partners. Allocations to private equity ranged from a low of 8.8% to a high of almost 50% as a percentage of total assets under management.
“From an asset owner standpoint … what we’re observing is a phenomenon of asset owners increasing allocations to a broader alternatives bucket, which, in our parlance, we phrase as private markets,” Cheung said. “It’s about $15 trillion or so we expect it to be this year and then climbing very fast after that. Maybe about $18 trillion over a three-year time period.”
Allocations to private markets picked up significantly during the period of lower for longer interest rates as asset owners engaged in a difficult search for returns. However, as interest rates increase, asset owners continue to expand their exposure to private markets.
“Private markets have become extremely important as we have to add that active risk to really build out the portfolio, to get closer to our 6.8% return hurdle that we’re expecting,” Frost said.
Today is Friday, February 21, 2025, and here is today’s essential intelligence.
Platts delivered blue ammonia prices retreated in January, led by losses on the US Gulf Coast with prices down 7%, tracking a softer conventional ammonia market, while low-carbon project developers digested the latest policy pronouncements from US President Donald Trump. Trump has indicated intent to roll back elements of the Inflation Reduction Act, which has billions of dollars set aside for clean energy technologies and includes the 45V hydrogen tax credit.
Shifts in US policy, and their potential economic implications, remain in focus. Early February’s ﬂurry of tariff-related announcements rattled global ﬁnancial markets initially. Pausing the proposed tariffs on US imports from Canada and Mexico subsequently soothed those initial jitters. Still, the surge in policy-related uncertainty has the capacity to cause signiﬁcant economic damage. S&P Global Market Intelligence has factored rising US tariffs and related counter-measures into its forecasts since December 2024, with trade weakness the primary cause of the projected slowdown in quarter-over-quarter global real GDP growth rates this year. Weaker investment is a key downside risk.
Which sectors are driving market performance, and could dispersion levels signal potential opportunities? Explore global markets, sectors and yields across the dividend spectrum in this edition of The Market Measure. Meet The Market Measure — a new video series providing fresh perspectives on markets through the lens of indices. Each month, get access to insights across geographies, asset classes and investment strategies.
EU member states have agreed to fresh clampdown measures against Russia's shadow oil tanker fleet as part of the bloc's latest sanctions against the country, officials said Feb. 19. Ambassadors from member states unanimously approved another round of trade restrictions to undermine Russia's war chest against Ukraine, with the sanctions package due to be formally adopted on the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Feb. 24, according to EU institutions.
Yemen's oil minister asked that Iran halt support to the Houthi rebels as the war-torn country looks to resume exports of natural gas. Violence had cooled in the protracted war in the lead-up to April 2023 peace talks between the Saudis and Iran-backed Houthi rebels, but escalating regional tensions have seen the Houthis ratchet up attacks on shipping lanes in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden which the group claims are a campaign to defend Palestine from Israel's war on Hamas in Gaza.
On this week's episode, Energy Evolution explores how the rapid evolution of AI technologies such as DeepSeek is reshaping how experts think about the energy landscape and what it means for sustainability and power systems.
CERAWeek 2025 will explore how policy shifts, technological breakthroughs and geopolitical dynamics are reshaping the global energy landscape through 14 key themes. Join us March 10-14 in Houston and let’s explore how energy security, policy and AI will transform markets and infrastructure.