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Daily Update — June 30, 2026

US Inland Warehousing; Offshore Wind Developments; and EU AI Private Equity Investment

Today is Tuesday, June 30, 2026, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.

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Maritime & Shipping

US warehousing expanding faster at key inland hubs

 

Industrial vacancy rates remain high across the US, but warehouses are filling up in certain markets. Space availability is tightening at industrial sites in key inland logistics hubs such as Chicago, Indianapolis, the Ohio Valley, Texas and Phoenix.

 

US shippers are diversifying their mix of inland hubs to better connect with end customers, said Erin Brenner, US head of first mile and depot at A.P. Moller - Maersk.

 

Brenner told The Journal of Commerce by S&P Global that Memphis, Tennessee; Dallas; Kansas City, Missouri; and Chicago have long led inland transit points for international freight, but are becoming increasingly important to shippers.

Energy Expansion

Listen: Sea change: Offshore wind sector adjusts development plans as costs rise

 

More than 90 gigawatts of offshore wind capacity has been installed globally, split almost equally between Europe and China. But development in many parts of the world has slowed as rising interest rates and wavering policy support pressure the economics of new projects.

 

In this episode of the “EnergyCents” podcast, Andrei Utkin, senior associate of the climate and sustainability group of S&P Global Energy, joined hosts Hill Vaden and Sam Humphreys to discuss the global landscape for offshore wind and the areas that will drive the sector’s next wave of growth.

Private Markets

EU private equity investment in local AI companies soars to $6.8B in 2025

 

EU private equity and venture capital firms increased their investment in European AI companies 83.3% year over year to $6.8 billion in 2025. The number of transactions was down to 392 from 438, however, reflecting larger average deal sizes driven by a maturing market that produces larger, more valuable companies. The deal value and count both outpaced outbound AI investment to the US from the EU, which totaled $6.21 billion across 201 deals.

 

The European Commission adopted measures at the start of June to further strengthen Europe's digital autonomy, including AI initiatives to expand domestic infrastructure and enhance conditions for AI innovation and investment. These policies can also drive greater investment in domestic AI companies and infrastructure, but the US will continue attracting a significant share of AI investment from European firms given the market’s depth, maturity, broad pool of companies and capital access, said Jed Constantino, principal for private markets at Meketa Investment Group.

In case you missed it

  • Engineering and construction costs are still increasing in June but at a slower pace, according to the S&P Global PEG Engineering and Construction Cost Index.
  • The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority proposed legislation to align the regulator with international standards.
  • The US’ agreement with Iran and oil sanctions waiver provide indirect benefits to the US and its allies, though some see them as a concessions to Tehran.

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