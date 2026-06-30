US Inland Warehousing; Offshore Wind Developments; and EU AI Private Equity Investment

Maritime & Shipping

Industrial vacancy rates remain high across the US, but warehouses are filling up in certain markets. Space availability is tightening at industrial sites in key inland logistics hubs such as Chicago, Indianapolis, the Ohio Valley, Texas and Phoenix.

US shippers are diversifying their mix of inland hubs to better connect with end customers, said Erin Brenner, US head of first mile and depot at A.P. Moller - Maersk.

Brenner told The Journal of Commerce by S&P Global that Memphis, Tennessee; Dallas; Kansas City, Missouri; and Chicago have long led inland transit points for international freight, but are becoming increasingly important to shippers.