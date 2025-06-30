North America Credit Conditions; AI Implementation; and Data in Private Markets

S&P Global Offerings
Daily Update — June 30, 2025
Today is Monday, June 30, 2025, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Credit Markets
Tariff-related concerns continue to cloud the outlook for North American credit conditions, with the reconciliation bill working its way through Congress adding to uncertainty. US involvement in the Israel-Iran war — and the fragility of a ceasefire — heightens the risk that tensions will escalate and disrupt the capital and global energy markets as well as economic activity.
The volatility that swept through financial markets in the first months of the Trump administration could return amid heightened geopolitical strife, the approaching end of US tariff pauses, and the fate of the tax and spending bill. For now, spreads on corporate debt remain narrow — well off the highs reached in the aftermath of the White House’s April 2 announced tariffs.
Artificial Intelligence
AI is rapidly transforming industries and offering businesses significant opportunities for innovation and efficiency. However, effective implementation goes beyond enthusiasm and requires that challenges such as data management, defining clear use cases, change management and regulatory concerns be addressed. Strategic planning and domain expertise are essential to maximize AI's potential and align initiatives with business goals.
Explore the landscape of AI adoption, including practical strategies to enhance business operations through AI, in S&P Global Market Intelligence’s webinar “The AI Arms Race: Who Will Win?”
Private Markets
Rich Carson, managing director of private investments at Cambridge Associates, and Jerry Smith, private markets product strategy lead at Mercer, join hosts Chris Sparenberg and Jocelyn Lewis to discuss a new private markets collaboration between their firms and S&P Global. They explain how this initiative will improve communication between general partners and limited partners and support decision-making by enhancing performance data sharing. Rich and Jerry also share their thoughts on the evolution of the private investment industry.
Learn more with S&P Global Market Intelligence’s Private Markets Solutions.