Europe’s Stagflation Risks; US AI Bill; and Australia’s Proposed Capital Gains Tax Reform

Economy

The Middle East war continues to influence macroeconomic conditions in Europe. S&P Global Ratings’ new baseline is largely consistent with its interim forecast revision in April as oil and gas price assumptions have shifted only slightly and the region’s first-quarter GDP growth broadly aligned with expectations.

However, the balance of risks is changing quickly. Upside scenarios are becoming more likely, though a rapid and sustained recovery in oil and gas flows remains uncertain. To reflect this, S&P Global Ratings introduced two alternative scenarios: severe and milder. Under the severe scenario, a spike in oil prices and tightening financial conditions would push European economies into recession by end-2026. In the milder scenario, a quick and sustained decline in oil prices would cause GDP to rise an average 0.25 percentage point and likely prevent the European Central Bank and Bank of England from hiking rates in September.