Data Centers and Sustainability; Insights from Global ABS 2026; and India Bolstering Strategic Petroleum Reserve

Data Centers

The data center boom shows no signs of slowing. Since ChatGPT launched, the data center sector has grown considerably, fueled by surging demand for computational power. The capital expenditure of the largest US technology leaders surpassed $400 billion in 2025 and could exceed $1 trillion in 2027, according to S&P Global Ratings. This trend extends globally, with capex in Asia-Pacific expected to exceed $100 billion over the next five years.

This rapid growth brings significant operational and environmental challenges. Data centers are inherently energy intensive, and access to reliable power is already limiting expansion. Hyperscalers, massive cloud computing providers with global infrastructure, are significant purchasers of clean energy. But their search for power is complicating the decarbonization narrative.