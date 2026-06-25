Data Centers and Sustainability; Insights from Global ABS 2026; and India Bolstering Strategic Petroleum Reserve

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Daily Update — June 25, 2026
Today is Thursday, June 25, 2026, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Data Centers
The data center boom shows no signs of slowing. Since ChatGPT launched, the data center sector has grown considerably, fueled by surging demand for computational power. The capital expenditure of the largest US technology leaders surpassed $400 billion in 2025 and could exceed $1 trillion in 2027, according to S&P Global Ratings. This trend extends globally, with capex in Asia-Pacific expected to exceed $100 billion over the next five years.
This rapid growth brings significant operational and environmental challenges. Data centers are inherently energy intensive, and access to reliable power is already limiting expansion. Hyperscalers, massive cloud computing providers with global infrastructure, are significant purchasers of clean energy. But their search for power is complicating the decarbonization narrative.
Capital Markets
In this episode of the “Leveraged Finance & CLOs Uncovered Podcast,” Alex Roig, director of leveraged finance at S&P Global Ratings, joined hosts Hina Shoeb and Sandeep Chana to discuss takeaways from the Global ABS Conference. The event highlighted significant themes in the collateralized loan obligation (CLO) market, focusing on the navigation of complex macroeconomic conditions. The speakers explored the evolution of CLO investment strategies, the importance of CLO documentation and the growing risk of downgrades, offering a clear view of market trends, key risks and the dynamic landscape investors face.
Oil & Gas
The Indian government directed state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp. to construct a new strategic petroleum reserve facility in Mangaluru, Karnataka state, to help accelerate the expansion of petroleum storage amid global supply disruptions and rising domestic demand, a senior official of the gas company and former CEO of Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves said.
The new facility is an addition to India’s second-phase expansion of its strategic petroleum reserve. It will have a crude oil storage capacity of 1.75 million metric tons and cost $1.6 billion to build, officials told Platts, part of S&P Global Energy.