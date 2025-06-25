Navigating Carbon Uncertainty; IEA Monitoring Energy Flows; and Increasing Private Equity Carve-Outs

Energy Transition & Sustainability

Despite being a mature and scalable technology, carbon capture and storage remains at the early stages of deployment due to the nascent markets for carbon and decarbonized products.

Financing capital-intensive and long-lived projects in these markets is often a significant undertaking for companies and investors, although government support can incentivize CCS projects and help to reduce the capital at risk. Key provisions of the US Inflation Reduction Act incentivized clean energy efforts, including CCS, but uncertainty about possible changes to those provisions is a hurdle.