Brazil’s Battery Storage Auction; Understanding Success in Private Equity; and AI in Settlement Workflows

Energy Expansion

Wind and solar power generators in Brazil welcomed the country's first auction for battery energy storage systems. On June 3, Brazil’s Ministry of Mines and Energy announced two capacity reserve auctions for battery energy storage systems, scheduled for Dec. 2 and Dec. 4. The move is expected to help reduce curtailments, which reached 20.8% of wind and solar generation in May and have prompted some companies to suspend their investments in the country until a long-term solution is implemented.

The auctions’ contracts will have a 15-year duration, with supply expected to begin in 2028. Participating projects must have a minimum power capacity of 30 megawatts, have a recharge period of under six hours and be capable of providing a continuous supply for at least four hours at full contracted power.