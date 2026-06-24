Brazil’s Battery Storage Auction; Understanding Success in Private Equity; and AI in Settlement Workflows

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Daily Update — June 24, 2026
Today is Wednesday, June 24, 2026, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Expansion
Wind and solar power generators in Brazil welcomed the country's first auction for battery energy storage systems. On June 3, Brazil’s Ministry of Mines and Energy announced two capacity reserve auctions for battery energy storage systems, scheduled for Dec. 2 and Dec. 4. The move is expected to help reduce curtailments, which reached 20.8% of wind and solar generation in May and have prompted some companies to suspend their investments in the country until a long-term solution is implemented.
The auctions’ contracts will have a 15-year duration, with supply expected to begin in 2028. Participating projects must have a minimum power capacity of 30 megawatts, have a recharge period of under six hours and be capable of providing a continuous supply for at least four hours at full contracted power.
Private Markets
In this episode of the “Private Markets 360°” podcast, Bob Belke, managing partner at Lovell Minnick, joined hosts Chris Sparenberg and Jocelyn Lewis to discuss how private equity has changed in the past two decades and what makes lower middle market buyouts different, focusing on the value of specialization, early outside institutional involvement and disciplined investing.
Belke also shared insights on today’s market dynamics, investors’ liquidity needs and why consistent value creation remains essential in a competitive environment.
Artificial Intelligence
AI-driven data extraction, automated validation and secure authentication are transforming workflows for standard settlement instructions, enabling companies to reduce risk, improve efficiency and future-proof their operations.
Standard settlement instructions are often handled manually or through fragmented workflows, emails and spreadsheets, creating inefficiencies, scalability challenges and operational risks. These processes are becoming increasingly incompatible with accelerating transaction settlement times.
In a webinar hosted by S&P Global and WatersTechnology, industry specialists from Deutsche Bank, SSImple and S&P Global discussed how AI is addressing the challenges posed by compressed settlement cycles, and how companies can prepare for the change.
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