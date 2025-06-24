Private Credit in APAC; Semiconductor Manufacturing Boom; and Energy as a Service

Private Markets

The private credit market is experiencing significant growth across Asia-Pacific as it expands into new asset classes and sectors, facilitating the entry of new lenders and supporting established players’ growth plans. S&P Global Ratings highlights this expansion as a crucial complement to securitization, fostering the development of innovative asset classes and structures in the region.

In developed markets such as Australia and Japan, private credit is becoming an established source of financing, attracting global asset managers eager to leverage substantial pools of investment savings in pursuit of higher returns. In contrast, China's private credit market faces challenges due to stricter regulations and limited foreign participation, which hinder its growth trajectory compared to its regional counterparts.