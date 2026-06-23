Precision in a Shifting Bond Landscape; Europe's Summer Road Fuel Challenges; and the APAC Media Industry

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Daily Update — June 23, 2026
Today is Tuesday, June 23, 2026, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Capital Markets
In this episode of “Partner Perspectives,” part of the "Look Forward" podcast, host Molly Mintz delved into the global fixed-income landscape, drawing on insights from S&P Global and Vanguard's joint research. The discussion highlighted how geopolitical disruptions, technological advances and new market infrastructure are reshaping the bond market for issuers, investors and portfolio managers.
Alexandre Birry, global head of credit research and insights at S&P Global Ratings, noted that bond markets have remained resilient despite persistent macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges. Birry also discussed the rise in tech- and AI-related bond issuance, as well as the potential of innovations such as tokenization and digital settlement rails.
Matt Chessum, executive director of equity and analytic products at S&P Global Market Intelligence, explored the rapid growth of global fixed-income exchange-traded products, which offer diversified exposure, and pointed to digitalization and tokenized infrastructure as future drivers of liquidity and flexibility. Jeffrey Johnson, head of US fixed-income product at Vanguard, explained the complexities of managing bond index funds, underscoring the importance of careful sampling, risk alignment and cost management.
Oil & Gas
As the summer travel season peaks, European diesel and gasoline supply chains are gearing up to meet the surge in road fuel demand. However, with production running near capacity, supply may struggle to keep pace, altering consumption patterns and pushing end users toward alternative modes of transport.
In this episode of the "Oil Markets" podcast, S&P Global Energy's Gary Clark, Friedrich Gutsche, Sophia Aung and Elza Turner explored how recent price developments in European road fuel markets are offering some relief for end consumers amid easing supply tightness. They also examined the influences of the World Cup, shifting government policy and the Middle East war on local fuel prices.
Artificial Intelligence
The media and entertainment industry is transforming as AI, shifting audience behaviors and digital platforms reshape how content is created, distributed and consumed. This transformation dominated discussions at Asia Tech x Singapore's BroadcastAsia 2026 conference, where industry leaders examined the rise of creator-driven ecosystems, the evolution of broadcasters into multiplatform content networks and the growing importance of strategic partnerships in an increasingly fragmented media environment.
Conference speakers noted that AI is accelerating innovation and personalization, but authenticity, trust and human oversight remain essential to sustain audience engagement and support long-term industry growth. Companies that balance technological innovation with human judgment — and distribution scale with audience connection — will be best positioned for growth.
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