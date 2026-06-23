Precision in a Shifting Bond Landscape; Europe's Summer Road Fuel Challenges; and the APAC Media Industry

Capital Markets

In this episode of “Partner Perspectives,” part of the "Look Forward" podcast, host Molly Mintz delved into the global fixed-income landscape, drawing on insights from S&P Global and Vanguard's joint research. The discussion highlighted how geopolitical disruptions, technological advances and new market infrastructure are reshaping the bond market for issuers, investors and portfolio managers.

Alexandre Birry, global head of credit research and insights at S&P Global Ratings, noted that bond markets have remained resilient despite persistent macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges. Birry also discussed the rise in tech- and AI-related bond issuance, as well as the potential of innovations such as tokenization and digital settlement rails.

Matt Chessum, executive director of equity and analytic products at S&P Global Market Intelligence, explored the rapid growth of global fixed-income exchange-traded products, which offer diversified exposure, and pointed to digitalization and tokenized infrastructure as future drivers of liquidity and flexibility. Jeffrey Johnson, head of US fixed-income product at Vanguard, explained the complexities of managing bond index funds, underscoring the importance of careful sampling, risk alignment and cost management.