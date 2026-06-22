Japan's Green Steel Push; Agentic AI in Capital Markets; and Private Equity Buy-In for Amateur Sports

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Daily Update — June 22, 2026
Today is Monday, June 22, 2026, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Expansion
Japan's push to supply 10 million metric tons of green, or low-carbon, steel and cut greenhouse gas emissions by 30% from a 2013 base year by 2030 is gaining traction. Major steelmakers in the country have set phased decarbonization targets to reduce emissions through 2030 and reach carbon neutrality by 2050, in line with national goals.
However, barriers remain. While major manufacturers have increased low-carbon steel supply through facility upgrades and technology development, the full impact of these capital investments could take longer to materialize. Many steel companies have cut emissions from 2013 levels, but the reduction has largely come through production controls. Looking ahead, Japanese manufacturing plants aim to expand electric arc furnace capacity, invest in direct-reduced iron and introduce additional measures to lower the carbon intensity of steelmaking, according to the second part of a five-part Ferrous Series by S&P Global Energy.
Artificial Intelligence
As the move toward AI automation gains momentum, deeper consideration is needed in applying agentic approaches to capital markets. The availability of open standards on which to base data frameworks in capital markets is useful, especially since trust is a foundational element of capital market transactions.
On this episode of the "Next in Tech" podcast, Krisha Vinjamuri, head of technology and enterprise solutions at S&P Global Market Intelligence, joined host Eric Hanselman to discuss how trust can be achieved and the crucial aspects of successful implementation.
Private Markets
Private equity and venture capital investment in amateur sports are on track for a second straight year of growth. Investment in the sector reached $2.11 billion globally in the first five months of 2026, surpassing the $550 million recorded for full year 2025.
The primary driver of this investment growth was TPG Capital's planned $2 billion acquisition of Learfield Communications, a provider of collegiate athletics services. Six amateur sports transactions were announced from January to May, compared with 17 deals in all of 2025, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.
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