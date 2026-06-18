Data Center Surge by 2030; UK Sustainability Disclosures; and Optimistic Biochar Developers

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Daily Update — June 18, 2026
Today is Thursday, June 18, 2026, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Data Centers
Data center power demand is set to more than double between 2026 and 2030 as AI infrastructure expansion creates significant challenges for power grids and utilities, experts said during the "AI Infrastructure Growing Pains: Ensuring Energy Resilience Amid Grid Constraints and Public Demands" webinar by S&P Global Market Intelligence and S&P Global Energy Horizons.
"We're talking about a data center campus with equivalent energy consumption of Orlando, Florida," said Dan Thompson, principal research analyst at 451 Research from S&P Global Energy Horizons, referring to gigawatt-scale facilities under construction. "So, remember all of Disney, all of Universal Studios, airports, restaurants, all the things that are in Orlando, Florida."
The US dominates global data center capacity with 62,242 megawatts as of March 2026, far surpassing China's 34,015 MW. By 2030, US capacity is projected to reach 151,734 MW.
Sustainability
Ahead of London Climate Action Week, the “All Things Sustainable” podcast is exploring how the UK is adopting International Sustainability Standards Board standards. Sally Duckworth, chair of the UK Sustainability Disclosure Technical Advisory Committee, joined the podcast to discuss sustainability-related reporting, which is well established in the UK.
“We want to eliminate what's often called the ‘alphabet soup’ of fragmented reporting by promoting consistency and comparability,” Duckworth said, adding that companies’ understanding of risk has evolved. "People now see risk with a much broader lens, looking at what's happening in their ecosystem as a whole — and clearly, sustainability forms a key part of that.”
Energy Expansion
Indian developers of biochar, a form of charcoal used as a carbon sink, are optimistic about near- to medium-term demand from large corporates in the US and Europe despite Microsoft recalibrating its procurement of carbon dioxide removal (CDR) credits.
Evolving dynamics stemming from the war in the Middle East are not expected to significantly reduce buying interest from corporates for CDR credits, developer sources told Platts, part of S&P Global Energy.