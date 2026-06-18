Data Center Surge by 2030; UK Sustainability Disclosures; and Optimistic Biochar Developers

Data Centers

Data center power demand is set to more than double between 2026 and 2030 as AI infrastructure expansion creates significant challenges for power grids and utilities, experts said during the "AI Infrastructure Growing Pains: Ensuring Energy Resilience Amid Grid Constraints and Public Demands" webinar by S&P Global Market Intelligence and S&P Global Energy Horizons.

"We're talking about a data center campus with equivalent energy consumption of Orlando, Florida," said Dan Thompson, principal research analyst at 451 Research from S&P Global Energy Horizons, referring to gigawatt-scale facilities under construction. "So, remember all of Disney, all of Universal Studios, airports, restaurants, all the things that are in Orlando, Florida."

The US dominates global data center capacity with 62,242 megawatts as of March 2026, far surpassing China's 34,015 MW. By 2030, US capacity is projected to reach 151,734 MW.