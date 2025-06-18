Pragmatic Energy Transition; the Shadow Fleet; and OPEC Trimmed Demand Growth Estimate

Energy Transition & Sustainability

At the Energy Asia conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, held June 16–18, industry leaders from Asia and the Middle East emphasized the need for pragmatic energy transition pathways that allow fossil fuels to continue supporting economic growth and energy demands in developing countries. They pointed out the stark contrast between the aggressive calls from some developed nations to phase out fossil fuels and the reality of insufficient financial support for developing countries, particularly in light of geopolitical tensions that have heightened concerns over energy security and supply shortages.

The leaders advocated for a balanced approach where fossil fuels coexist with renewable energy sources. They suggested that instead of outright phasing out fossil fuels, a more realistic strategy would involve implementing effective decarbonization measures, such as carbon capture and storage technologies, to manage their impact on the environment while still meeting the energy needs of developing nations.