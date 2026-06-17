Canada, Mexico Seek Tariff Relief; Latin American Oil Opportunities; and US Corn Group Supports USMCA

Agribusiness

The National Corn Growers Association advocates for upholding the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement and protecting 1.8 billion bushels of corn demand each year in the form of bulk corn, corn for ethanol and the corn-equivalent value of meat.

"The USMCA is important to my operation and the US farmer,” said Jon Miller, a corn board member of the trade association and central Ohio farmer. “[A]nnually, it not only accounts for $60 billion in US ag exports and $1.5 billion in ethanol to Canada, it has also created 13 million US jobs and has been credited for a $10.7 billion increase in ag exports to Mexico."

On June 10, US President Donald Trump said he is not looking to renew the trilateral trade agreement. “We don’t need anything that Canada has, we don’t need anything that Mexico has, but they need everything that we have," Trump said. If the three countries do not reach a deal by July 1, the agreement could shift to ongoing annual reviews until 2036.