Carbon Differentiation; Tariff Confusion; and Tactical Signals for Indices

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Daily Update — June 17, 2025
Today is Tuesday, June 17, 2025, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
Carbon differentiation allows market participants to assign value to greenhouse gas emissions associated with an economy's goods and services. Carbon markets experts Kevin Birn and Jonty Rushforth join “EnergyCents” podcast hosts Hill Vaden and Sam Humphreys to discuss the evolution of differentiated carbon markets and how consistency in measurement and reporting can align participants' economic incentives with environmental ambitions.
Power your decarbonization strategies now and in the future with industry-leading carbon and environmental price assessments, energy transition insights and data analytics from S&P Global Commodity Insights.
Global Trade
US importers, particularly those with long ocean transit times and those using transshipment hubs, face challenges due to the 10% tariffs on non-Chinese goods. Even if these importers loaded their cargo before the April 5 deadline intended to exempt them from tariffs, they are still liable for the fees.
This situation is due to a shorter-than-usual time frame from the Trump administration, which has created confusion and frustration among importers. Many believed that they had sidestepped the tariffs by adhering to the loading schedule, only to confront unforeseen costs upon arrival at their destination ports.
Market Dynamics
How are multi-asset indices combining diversification and tactical signals to meet the challenges of today’s unpredictable markets? Meet the S&P US Tactical Multi-Asset 4.5% TCA 0.65% Decrement Index. This rules-based solution uses signals to dynamically adjust long and short exposures to its US equity and fixed-income components, all while targeting a 4.5% volatility level.