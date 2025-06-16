Renewable Energy Paradox; Datacenter Slowdown; and S&P 500 Recovery

Energy Transition & Sustainability

Natural gas is increasingly vital for supporting the integration of renewable energy in various Asian economies. However, the rapid growth of renewable capacity poses a challenge to gas-fired power generation in several markets. With Asia representing over 60% of the global population and about 52% of electric power demand, it is a central hub for economic growth and industrial development.

Forecasts indicate that by 2035, power demand in Asia will surge by over 40% due to rising living standards. Natural gas will be key in managing the intermittency of renewable sources and replacing coal and oil. S&P Global Commodity Insights estimates an increase in gas consumption in the power sector to 368 Bcm by 2035 from 280 Bcm in 2024, primarily driven by mainland China and Southeast Asia. Gas use is expected to slightly decline in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.