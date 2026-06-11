Solving China’s Energy Puzzle; AI Networking; and Subdued Global Economic Growth

Energy Expansion

The power storage sector is the key to China’s energy transition. As the country develops a modern power system for this transition, it will need to ramp up its energy storage and grid networks to fully leverage its burgeoning renewables sector.

Power storage, led by pumped-hydro projects and batteries, will facilitate the integration of wind and solar, while reducing curtailment and enhancing system reliability. The additional storage is also expected to help the country’s rated renewable power firms switch to market-based pricing, according to S&P Global Ratings.