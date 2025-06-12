Early Warning Signals; Asia Tech Disruptions; and Private Equity and Methane

Global Trade

The future of US tariffs on Asia's tech-manufacturing sector remains uncertain, but it is anticipated that trade barriers will be most pronounced between the US and China. According to S&P Global Ratings, companies that significantly rely on China's technology production and the US market are particularly vulnerable. This includes smartphone manufacturers such as Apple and its suppliers, as well as PC-makers. These businesses are expected to pass increased costs to consumers, potentially leading to diminished demand, especially among price-sensitive individuals.

In contrast, advanced chipmakers are less susceptible to tariff risks due to their strong bargaining power and a growing revenue stream from AI. AI servers shipped to the US from Mexico are currently exempt from new tariffs as they are covered by the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.